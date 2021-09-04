Opium (OPIUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $125.18 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Opium has a market cap of $11.44 million and $125.18 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00005507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00154148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00186179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.02 or 0.07759900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,034.61 or 1.00196545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.00991854 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.