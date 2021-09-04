OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches One Day Volume of $73,118.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.91 million and $73,118.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00156405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00189105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.45 or 0.07751989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,068.53 or 0.99816234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $496.34 or 0.00989499 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

