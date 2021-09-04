Opus (OPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Opus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a market capitalization of $175,011.13 and $18.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opus has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00121721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00172209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047960 BTC.

About Opus

Opus is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

