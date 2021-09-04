ORAO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $293,316.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $293,316.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00157415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00187246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.14 or 0.07820938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.86 or 0.99593828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.02 or 0.00991342 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

