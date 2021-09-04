Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $597,197.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.05 million and $597,197.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00155371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00188131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.49 or 0.07739413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,108.71 or 0.99861705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00987807 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.