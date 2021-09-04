Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 2,311 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.