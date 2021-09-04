Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 5,533 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.92. 4,460,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

