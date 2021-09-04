Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading Up 9% Over Last Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $277.99 million and $16.50 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $9.24 or 0.00018539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,095,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

