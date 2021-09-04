Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,845 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

