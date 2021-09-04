Ouroboros Market Capitalization Tops $4,694.51 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $4,694.51 and approximately $12,753.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00138697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00182749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.66 or 0.07831321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,023.08 or 1.00173988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.05 or 0.00809131 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

