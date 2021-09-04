Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Financial Analysis

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Outset Medical and Viveve Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 45.94 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.21 Viveve Medical $5.48 million 4.85 -$21.92 million N/A N/A

Viveve Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40% Viveve Medical -295.82% -109.68% -71.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Outset Medical and Viveve Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Viveve Medical.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Viveve Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

