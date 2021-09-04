Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,525. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

