Oxen Price Tops $0.75 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Oxen has a total market cap of $41.64 million and $144,063.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,272.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.48 or 0.07752745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.44 or 0.00426553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $711.40 or 0.01415084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00137563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.07 or 0.00718224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.96 or 0.00606623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.74 or 0.00399307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005928 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,214,436 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.