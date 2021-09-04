Oxygen (OXY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.43 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004261 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $122.33 million and $2.43 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,281,389 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

