PAC Global (PAC) Market Cap Hits $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044355 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.28 or 0.01261869 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

