Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $7,146,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

PACB opened at $31.23 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

