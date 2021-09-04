PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Lowered by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp makes up about 5.9% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.20% of PacWest Bancorp worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,537,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $42.54. 622,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,516. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

