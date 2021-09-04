PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Reaches $65.61 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $65.61 million and approximately $817,008.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 45% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00138150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00183762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.88 or 0.07863117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,240.16 or 1.00115571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.50 or 0.00991391 BTC.

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

