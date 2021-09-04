PancakeSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $419.72 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.10 or 0.00048018 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and $419.72 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00173268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.24 or 0.00787436 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 217,533,542 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

