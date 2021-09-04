Pangolin (PNG) Trading 36% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 36% against the dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $38.42 million and $3.44 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00176215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.25 or 0.07953995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.92 or 1.00094758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00817531 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

