Parachute Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $231,554.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,448,769 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

