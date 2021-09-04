Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $5,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,457,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,253. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

