Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,664 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.72. 5,360,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

