Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $36.14. 12,690,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,717,771. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

