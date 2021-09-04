Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,415. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.