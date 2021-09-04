Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 8,724 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.40. 581,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

