Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $429.35. 259,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,932. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $430.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

