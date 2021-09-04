Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $115,618,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.53. 1,124,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,176. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

