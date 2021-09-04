Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 237.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth $207,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.41. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 166,632 shares valued at $10,532,218. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

