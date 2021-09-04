Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 11.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Square by 7.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 7.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Square by 200.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.24. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

