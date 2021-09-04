Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 613,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,139. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

