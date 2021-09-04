Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

IJH traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

