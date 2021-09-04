Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 4,621,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

