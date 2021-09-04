Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.01. 1,645,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.44. The company has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.