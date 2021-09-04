Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 2,504,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.