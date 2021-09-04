Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.72. 5,360,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

