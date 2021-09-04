Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,671 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. 9,241,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,478,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,665,088 shares of company stock valued at $405,826,799.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

