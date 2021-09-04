Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 380,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after buying an additional 60,488 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,804,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,455. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02.

