Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,839,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,444,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,331,000.

DFAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,221. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.14.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.