Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 33,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in NIKE by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.