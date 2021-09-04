Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 105.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.30. 16,440,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,570,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

