Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

