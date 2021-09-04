Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,814 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 2,504,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,050. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

