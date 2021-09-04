ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 41.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $144,401.38 and approximately $26.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.83 or 0.00432118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

