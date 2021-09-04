Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.17 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $32.94 or 0.00066112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $95.75 million and $26.17 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00146136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00193193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.46 or 0.07869555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,090.39 or 1.00521018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.01001277 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,337 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

