PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45.

About PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

