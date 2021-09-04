Particl Tops One Day Volume of $3,754.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002868 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $3,754.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.16 or 0.00726475 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,526,677 coins and its circulating supply is 11,502,130 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

