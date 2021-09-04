Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $297.37. The stock had a trading volume of 103,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,075. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

