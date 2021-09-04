Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 540 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 13.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,256,000 after acquiring an additional 224,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.66. The company had a trading volume of 654,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,736. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

