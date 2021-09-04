Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as high as C$2.45. Patriot One Technologies shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 1,033,741 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.90.

About Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT)

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.